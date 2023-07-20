Timeline for derelict Peterborough city centre homes to be demolished set out

A timeline for work to begin to demolish a number of derelict city centre homes which have become a magnet for criminal and anti-social behaviour has been set out.

The houses at Cromwell Road – just opposite Queensgate Bus Station – have become an eyesore in recent times, and firefighters have been called on a number of occasions to deal with blazes at the scene.

There have also been complaints about the image the boarded up homes – many with holes in the roof – present to people arriving in the city.

The Cromwell Road houses are due for demolition

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central ward, said: “When the houses were purchased most of these houses were in good shape. Some of the houses need some work to bring them to a habitable state.

"Instead, the council are happy to use B&B's and hotels. This is a further example of the council not wanting to invest in this part of Peterborough.”

Now a timeline has been set for when the homes will be knocked down.

A council spokesperson said: “The tenders have been received and we are planning to be on site by the end of the summer.