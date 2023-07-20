Timeline for derelict Peterborough city centre homes to be demolished set out
A timeline for work to begin to demolish a number of derelict city centre homes which have become a magnet for criminal and anti-social behaviour has been set out.
The houses at Cromwell Road – just opposite Queensgate Bus Station – have become an eyesore in recent times, and firefighters have been called on a number of occasions to deal with blazes at the scene.
There have also been complaints about the image the boarded up homes – many with holes in the roof – present to people arriving in the city.
Earlier in the summer, Peterborough City Council confirmed the homes would be knocked down – but faced criticism from a local councillor who said more work should have been done to bring them back into use.
Cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central ward, said: “When the houses were purchased most of these houses were in good shape. Some of the houses need some work to bring them to a habitable state.
"Instead, the council are happy to use B&B's and hotels. This is a further example of the council not wanting to invest in this part of Peterborough.”
Now a timeline has been set for when the homes will be knocked down.
A council spokesperson said: “The tenders have been received and we are planning to be on site by the end of the summer.
“We are also continuing to review the wider redevelopment and masterplanning options for the wider area.”