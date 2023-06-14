Anger as derelict Peterborough homes near Queensgate Bus Station to be demolished

A Peterborough city councillor has spoken of his anger after it was confirmed a row of derelict homes in the city centre will be demolished.

A number of houses at the end of Cromwell Road in the city centre – just opposite the entrance to the Queensgate Bus Station, will be knocked down by Peterborough City Council.

Cromwell Road houses due for demolition

There have been a number of complaints about the look of the homes, and the impression it gives new visitors to the city, as they have remained boarded up and covered in graffiti. There are also large holes in some of the roofs of the houses, caused when arsonists have struck.

However, despite the problems associated with the homes, cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward, said he was disappointed work was not carried out to bring the homes back into use, rather than demolishing them.

Cllr Jamil said: “I truly believe this is failure of this council to look after it's homeless people. When the houses were purchased most of these houses were in good shape. Some of the houses need some work to bring them to a habitable state.

"Instead, the council are happy to use B&B's and hotels. This is a further example of the council not wanting to invest in this part of Peterborough.”

The area of the city is part of the proposed major North Westgate development scheme – but the council have not confirmed what their plans are for the street once the houses are demolished. There is also no time table for the demolition work to take place.