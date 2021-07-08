Talks over new Peterborough city centre toilets ongoing, while app could show you nearest public loos

Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said he is progressing the plans “as quick as I can” and has promised swift action “subject to affordability and availability”.

The Conservative leader said he supported the PT’s Peterborough Unlimited campaign to improve access for residents with disabilities in the city centre.

Graham Barnes trying to access the Changing Places toilet at Car Haven Car Park

One of the campaign’s five demands is improved toilet provision after highlighting the lack of suitable facilities for disabled residents.

A shortage of toilets is also a complaint for shoppers with no additional needs.

Cllr Fitzgerald told the PT the council is speaking to different suppliers to provide fully accessible toilet facilities at a couple of city centre sites (undecided so far), with potential options including ones which self-clean.

He said one supplier had even contacted him directly after reading an article about the issue by the PT, while he is also looking to highlight which businesses will let the public use their loos, potentially through an app.

The member for West ward, who had previously announced he had tasked with officers with reviewing city centre toilet provision, said: “I’m happy to support the PT’s campaign and will work with all parties to get some action.

“We are looking at re-provision of public toilets as it matters to all people, whether you have a disability or diabetes as I do myself.

“I recognise it’s an important issue and want to fix it.

“A company read an article in the paper and contacted me to provide modern toilets, and we’re in touch with a number of suppliers and I have tasked officers with re-provision of toilets in a couple of locations.

“I’m also going to be writing to all businesses, including Queensgate, to do an audit on businesses willing to let people use their toilets so we can signpost it.

“We will be looking at ways to let the public know which businesses these are, possibly through an app.

“I’m doing all I can to make this happen, subject to affordability and availability, and I’m doing this as quick as I can.”

The council leader has also tasked officers to create an equalities, diversity, disabilities and inclusion working group.