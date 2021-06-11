IN PHOTOS: Why Peterborough city centre is a ‘battleground’ if you are disabled

Our photographer David Lowndes joined people with disabilities to see the many difficulties they encounter every time they visit the centre, from steep slopes, a lack of toilets, moving vehicles and a shortage of space.

An in-depth piece can be read on the tour at:....

Below is David’s verdict:

“Disabled people don’t deserve having to battle through town just to buy a few nice things.

“For the normal person in the street, coming out for a bit of retail therapy is a pleasant experience. But if you’re disabled it’s a battleground.

“Every few yards you have street furniture or al-fresco dining furniture or traffic coming down a pedestrian area. You can’t relax for one moment.

“If you’re in a wheelchair it’s bloody hard work, particularly trying to get to and from the railway station. Graham (who was on the tour) was nackered and he is a strong lad.

“If it was me in a wheelchair I would go to Spalding. If you need to use the loo here there’s nowhere to go.

“At the end of the day I just wouldn’t bother - I’d go somewhere else.”

Peterborough Unlimited The launch of the Peterborough Unlimited campaign. From left: Hayley, Matthew and Rebecca Stannard; Samanatha Stokes; Graham Barnes; Julie Howell; Julie Fernandez and Sarah Pilbean

Peterborough Unlimited Nazreen Bibi at the Changing Places toilet at Car Haven Car Park

Peterborough Unlimited Vehicles regularly came down Cathedral Square

Peterborough Unlimited Graham trying to get from the rail station to Queensgate via Bourges Boulevard