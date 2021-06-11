IN PHOTOS: Why Peterborough city centre is a ‘battleground’ if you are disabled
Ahead of the launch of the Peterborough Telegraph’s new campaign to improve access in the city centre for people with disabilities, we took a tour to see the problems first-hand.
Our photographer David Lowndes joined people with disabilities to see the many difficulties they encounter every time they visit the centre, from steep slopes, a lack of toilets, moving vehicles and a shortage of space.
Below is David’s verdict:
“Disabled people don’t deserve having to battle through town just to buy a few nice things.
“For the normal person in the street, coming out for a bit of retail therapy is a pleasant experience. But if you’re disabled it’s a battleground.
“Every few yards you have street furniture or al-fresco dining furniture or traffic coming down a pedestrian area. You can’t relax for one moment.
“If you’re in a wheelchair it’s bloody hard work, particularly trying to get to and from the railway station. Graham (who was on the tour) was nackered and he is a strong lad.
“If it was me in a wheelchair I would go to Spalding. If you need to use the loo here there’s nowhere to go.
“At the end of the day I just wouldn’t bother - I’d go somewhere else.”