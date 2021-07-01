City centre toilet provision to be reviewed in win for PT’s Peterborough Unlimited campaign

The announcement by Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald is a success for the PT’s Peterborough Unlimited campaign which has shone a light on the inadequate facilities for people with disabilities.

The building of a fully accessible toilet block in the city centre - to accommodate both people with and without disabilities - is one of the campaign’s five demands.

The Peterborough City Council leader, speaking at Wednesday’s Full Council meeting, also agreed to establish a cross-party working group which will look into disability provision as part of its remit.

Graham Barnes trying to access the Changing Places toilet at Car Haven Car Park

Cllr Fitzgerald told councillors: “I’ve tasked officers to look at toilet provision in the city centre, another thing that’s become quite an interested topic for many of you.

“And I’ve also tasked officers to create an equalities, diversity, disabilities and inclusion working group.

“That will be a cross-party working group. Officers will be in touch on how that will be established and the terms of reference in due course.”

On top of improved toilet provision, the PT is campaigning for:

- The creation of a disability officer post at the council

- More Blue Badge parking spaces

- Keeping St Peter’s Arcade permanently open

- Improved access for disabled people into Queensgate.

PETERBOROUGH UNLIMITED CAMPAIGN

The lack of toilets is a problem for many people wanting to enter the city centre, but especially for families where a person has a disability.

Currently, the only Changing Places (fully accessible) toilet is at Car Haven Car Park, behind the Town Hall, which is not easy to access if you are at the other end of town.