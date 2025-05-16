Supported living development refused by Peterborough council

Planners deemed the proposal 'unacceptable'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a supported living development in Peterborough have been refused after a number of issues were raised.

Applicant, Brick And Bond Ltd, sought to convert former offices at 69 and 71 Park Road into a specialised supported housing scheme for adults, with nine rooms across the two buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stated: “The proposal will provide the ideal opportunity to bring the site into beneficial use to the benefit of both the building itself and its appearance within the local street scene.”

The address in Park Road

It was proposed that five members of staff would be on-site, with three present during night time shifts.

Three objections to the plans were received by Peterborough City Council, citing concerns around the potential exacerbation of existing parking issues, lack of outdoor amenity for future occupiers, and a need for housing in the area rather than individual rooms.

The application was ultimately refused due to the majority of the bedrooms (seven out of nine) being single rooms, which would not meet an identified need according to planners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A case officer also raised issues with parking. They said: “The proposal is unacceptable in principle as the proposal will predominantly provide single bedroom units which there is [not] an identified need for.

“Moreover, [there is] insufficient information to determine whether the proposal would be acceptable with regards to highway safety and parking provision.”

The council said that the issues were raised with the applicant, but it had “not been possible” to identify any solutions.