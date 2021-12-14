Shailesh Vara MP to vote with Government in favour of Plan B COVID rules

Shailesh Vara MP

A number of Conservative MPs are said to be planning to vote against the new rules, designed to try and stop the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

However, Conservative Mr Vara has said he will vote in favour of the rules, having heard from a number of constituents - some who are in favour of the rules, and some who are against them.

Mr Vara said: “These are extraordinarily difficult decisions and I have had representations from constituents on both sides of the argument.

“The Government’s decision to bring in Plan B measures is based upon the latest scientific and medical advice.

“As we face winter and the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant, we need to safeguard our NHS and for that reason I will be supporting the Government’s latest healthcare proposals.

“It is important to remember that there will be a review of these measures in early January.”

The vote is set to take place at around 6.30pm.