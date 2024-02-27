Return of the fountains? Flower beds? A market? Peterborough council asks residents what they want in Cathedral Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough residents are being asked what they want to see in Cathedral Square after a decision was made last year to switch the fountains off.

As a result of the money saving decision, Council Leader, Councillor Mohammed Farooq, and his cabinet now want to hear from residents as part of the process.

What would you like to see in Cathedral Square

Cllr Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration said: “Cathedral Square and the Guildhall is such a fantastic space in our city centre and is in the heart of our civic and cultural heritage.

“Our Leader has been working with council officers and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority since taking control of the council, as we want to see an improved vision for the Guildhall, one of the jewels in our city centre crown, and Cathedral Square as a whole.

“We encourage all who call Peterborough home as well as those who work and visit the city to let us know their thoughts. As a city of opportunity, Peterborough is on the cusp of a regeneration journey not seen for decades and the city centre is a vital area we would like to revitalise and make a place to be enjoyed all year round.”

The survey asks residents how people feel about the square, what they want to see placed in it – and what the do NOT want to see in it.

People are also asked what can be done to enhance the historic Guildhall, and what they think is the most important thing when visiting the city centre – whether it is attractiveness, entertainment, accessibility or something else.

The council said feedback collected will provide insight to help shape any future proposals to develop and regenerate the area.