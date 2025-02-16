Political View: Who will play politics with the budget?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Almost a year ago, a historical moment occurred when the Council’s budget was unanimously approved, writes Conservative group press officer John Howard.

As this is the last column before Councillors meet for this year’s budget vote, only time will tell how Councillors decide to vote. The Labour administration has shown some inexperience by allowing some things to be tabled that should never have seen light of day – The Lido mothballing, hard and fast reduction in libraries, reduction in museum hours to name but a few.

However, we have seen a lot of rowing back, thanks to public and political challenge. The Financial Sustainability Working Group has been working tirelessly through papers and proposals, and this accumulated in the cross-party scrutiny of the budget. You will now see which groups decide to play politics and which groups show some civic responsibility on a budget that impacts every resident in our city.

One of my passions is encouraging others into the world of politics. Politics is always better with fresh input and with the next generation stepping into it. Last week, I was honoured to attend a careers fair for students at Hampton Gardens School. Officers made a great contribution discussing roles within the city council itself, whilst I was able to give a broad overview of council departments and discuss political paths too. I also did a radio interview discussing my role as Councillor, how I got involved and what still drives me to do it. I hope I encourage others to consider what contribution they can make too.

Kemi Badenoch canvassing in Stilton with Paul Bristow and Simon Bywater

In Stilton last week, we had the company of Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Leader of the opposition. It was a great honour to have a party leader visit and support Paul Bristow’s campaign for the Combined Authority Mayorship. We have a history of leaders who’ve visited Peterborough over the years, and with national polling changing so quickly, Kemi’s support as the voice of change and renewal was a massive boost to a positive campaign that is focused on experience, policy and solutions.

I can’t write about the Combined Authority Mayorship without acknowledging the recent news of current Mayor, Dr Nik Johnsons decision to step aside at the May election. Whilst of different politics, Nik has always been constructive and polite in my dealings with him. On behalf of our group, we wish him well in his future and thank him for his service.

A legacy of Paul Bristow’s input as an MP with Combined Authority support is the Station Quarter, which finally seems to be making some progress. The thinking around this must focus on making it easier and more attractive to come to the city and explore the city, rather than make it easier to leave. Peterborough is so well connected with its road system and train connections, but more must be done to make Peterborough the place to come rather than being a short commute to leave the city. We need more schemes that offer a major incentive to stay in and visit Peterborough too, schemes that could make such a difference include the former showground site developing a 50-acre leisure hub. Schemes like this the Council could never fund itself, but any stakeholder who can help bring forward infrastructure that helps make our city a destination can only help the station quarter play its part to make a brighter future for Peterborough.

On that theme, with half-term around the corner, our message is stay and play in Peterborough and support our city! With attractions like Nene Park, the cathedral and the museum to visit, there is so much to do.

Make the most of the free parking in Queensgate on Sundays during February too.

I’ll be visiting the new Ladybird book museum exhibition next week and hope I see you there.