Peterborough’s much-needed new indoor swimming pool will be a competition-grade eight lane, 25 metre long facility with attached fitness centre, it has bene revealed.

Constraints on space, money and time mean original hopes of creating an Olympic-grade 50 metre pool have been replaced with a new vision for a competition-grade 25 metre pool suitable for children’s swimming and other activities.

The plans include the creation of a fitness centre.

So long as funding is approved by Government, the new sports facility will be built on the site of the former Regional Pool off Bishops Road, near the ARU Peterborough campus.

Councillors are to be asked to approve the plans in principle at a key meeting of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet on October 14.

They will be asked to consider an option for a 50 metre pool but will be told costs are a lot higher than for a 25 metre pool.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, the council leader, said: “We have never committed to an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

"The city needs one that is sufficient for children's swimming lessons and other activities.

"It’s a great multi-use facility and has been approved on the basis of the multi-functional approach rather than being used for Olympic-grade swimming only.

She added: “It is a good case that is both achievable dependent on funding which is progressing.

Cllr Qayyum said: “I’m delighted that at next week’s Cabinet meeting, members will be asked to approve in principle a new eight lane 25 metre pool and fitness centre, subject to funding being secured.

"As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, I am fully aware that Peterborough needs a new swimming pool as soon as possible.

"Over the summer we carried out a feasibility study and held regular meetings with key stakeholders including both city MPs, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), ARU Peterborough, City of Peterborough Swimming Club, Friends of the Lido and Living Sport.

"If approved by cabinet, officers will start work on a detailed business plan for submission to government, the CPCA and other external funders to attract capital funding for the development.

"We know that there is support from our Labour Government for our plans and we will be bidding for a contribution from the £240 million funding pot for local projects which was announced in the summer.

"We are hopeful this will pay for a substantial part of the pool.

"It’s fantastic news that these exciting plans are moving forward, demonstrating this administration’s commitment to collaborative working and a focus on key projects.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The swimming pool steering group has been looking at options since July and considered a world-class 25 metre pool would be easier and quicker to deliver for the city.

"Space and cost was an issue for a bigger pool.

"This allows the flexibility for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor to come forward with any plans he has for a community stadium alongside a pool and for City of Peterborough Swimming Club to hold training and competitive meets at the new venue.

"I am also hoping we can link it with the Lido to provide a longer season and better facilities at the outside pool as well.

He added: “The pool will be competition grade – eight lanes, 25 metre pool so it can be used for competitions and professional training.

"The cost and size for a 50 metre pool would mean waiting too long for the funding and stop the Mayor looking at other plans for the area.

"We can get this going much quicker."

Mr Pakes said the former Regional Pool was six lanes and 25 metres long

He said: “It didn’t have modern accessibility.

"This will have a training pool and a better viewing area for visitors and competitions and other sporting facilities.”

Much of the funding is for the swimming pool and fitness centre is expected to come from the Government.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, in her Spending Review in June this year, announced the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund fund to expedite local projects that are important for growth.

She told MPs then that funds might be found to drive the creation of a Sports Quarter as part of the ARU Peterborough campus in Bishop’s Road.