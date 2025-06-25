Plans approved to turn terraced house into 7 person HMO in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council planners have approved an application to turn a property into a seven-person House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Eastfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is a two-storey terraced house located at number 9 Padholme Road.

Applicant, Paresh Pithiya, sought to change the use of the property into a six-bedroom HMO, with the addition of a dormer and bin and bike storage facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pithiya’s previous application for a nine-person HMO was refused due to lack of parking provision, but the latest application approved on June 23 provided four off-street parking spaces to the rear of the property.

The property in Padholme Road

In addition, a parking survey was submitted to demonstrate the further two spaces required could be accommodated on the street.

Some local residents raised concerns about noise and that there were “too many” HMOs in the area.

However, the case officer’s report stated that the site already had a certificate of lawful use (proposed) for a six-person HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, the increase of one person above this fallback position it is not considered to significantly increase the levels of noise and disturbance to neighbouring properties to an unacceptable degree,” it added.

Each room in the property has a small kitchenette, but planners decided these would not provide all the necessary facilities for independent living, such as laundry and full cooking amenities.

As a result, the development was classified as an HMO rather than as self-contained individual flats.

An HMO is defined as a property occupied by more than one household, meaning the residents are not all members of the same family or living together as a single household.

They typically involve shared facilities like kitchens, bathrooms, or living areas.