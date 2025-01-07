Plans approved for new takeaway in Woodston, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noor Grill House will replace Woodston Chippy on Oundle Road

Plans have been approved for a new takeaway and a two-bedroom flat in Peterborough.

The former Woodston Chippy at 56 Oundle Road will become Noor Grill House, offering a range of food from burgers and kebabs to pizza and fried chicken.

Peterborough City Council approved the plans on Monday, January 6, which proposed ground floor and first floor rear extensions to the property in order to create a two-bedroom flat.

The Woodston Chippy on Oundle Road

The plans also include a new shop front, which will include changing the existing signage and painting the brickwork black and grey.

Within the proposals, applicant Zaffer Hussain wrote: “The site will be greatly improved in appearance. The old site was run down and neglected.”

He also claimed that the development would “add to the value of the area”.

Operating hours for the ground floor takeaway and kitchen extract will be restricted to between 9am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 11pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Prior to occupation of the residential flat and operation of the takeaway, a scheme to protect the flat from noise must be submitted to and approved in writing by the council.