Developers of Northminster vow to have positive impact on Peterborough

From left, Chris Shiels, Harrison Stevens Landscape, Jeremy Good ELG Planning, John Baurd Door Arch, Arch and Kelly Linay of Athene.

Their hopes for the future were voiced after details of the proposed £14 million block, which in one place will be 12 storeys high, went on show in an exhibition in the Almoners Hall in Peterborough Cathedral.

A planning application for the development has just been submitted to Peterborough City Council and the exhibition

The development has been jointly proposed by the council and Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) and has already attracted public criticism including detailed concerns from the Peterborough Civic Society, which fears the venture will harm the city economy and heritage.

This image shows how the Northminster development will appear after completion.

Afterwards, a spokesman for PIP said: “As part of the Northminster consultation process we have taken on board feedback from statutory and non-statutory consultees.

“It is an important part of the planning process and as such our design has changed from the initial drawings we first shared.

“We held an ‘open house’ event at Peterborough Cathedral. The event welcomed a small number of attendees, but those who attended had the opportunity to extensively chat with members of the project team about the proposal.

“Peterborough Investment Partnership, as it has done with Fletton Quays, is committed to ensuring that our development has a positive impact on the shape of the city for future generations.”

Howard Bright, Principal Development Manager at PIP, said: “More than 400 local people shared their views as part of the public consultation we held in June, which was valuable in shaping our planning application.

“We were pleased that many of them recognised the potential to boost the economy and community in the area and create a sustainable future for the area.

“The Northminster development is set to bring a range of new property options to local people to rent.”