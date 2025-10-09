Plans are being drawn up to use the first floor of Peterborough’s historic Guildhall as a space for the community, it has been revealed.

The proposal is contained in a new feasibility study prepared for Peterborough City Council examining options for the Grade II listed building that overlooks Cathedral Square in the city centre.

The study, which cost £4,950 to carry out in July last year, was commissioned as part of an ongoing move to breathe new life into the city centre following the removal of the street fountains.

Councillor Mohammed Farooq, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “The feasibility study included a range of options, including refurbishment of the first floor to enable an accessible community space.

The metal fencing at Peterborough's Guildhall that triggered criticism about the appearance of the historic building

"Since the feasibility work, discussions are ongoing to reinvigorate this work and explore funding.

He said: “Most recently we have taken steps to protect the Guildhall from vandalism, including plans to install gates to protect the building.

Cllr Farooq added: “We are currently working with conservation and heritage stakeholders to understand the best approach to enhance the building's appearance and explore potential future uses, all whilst respecting its historical significance."

A budget of £40,000 was set aside when the fountains were taken out to help fund the revitalisation of the city centre.

According to a Freedom of Information request, some £8,700 has been spent so far. It includes the spending on the feasibility study plus £3,750 on a structural survey of the Guildhall in May 2024.

Following an incident at the Guildhall last Christmas when vandals tried to light a fire near the first floor doors, metal security fencing was put up around the entrance but was left in place for months.

The fencing was criticised as an ‘eyesore’ by Pep Cipriano, the chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, while Paul Stainton, a member of Peterborough’s tourism economy group, said it was a symbol of the city centre’s decline over the last two years.

It has prompted Conservative Councillor John Howard to submit a motion to the next meeting of Peterborough City Council demanding action on the city centre.

His notice states: “We note that in March 2024, a survey was carried out across Peterborough to gauge residents’ views on the future of Cathedral Square and the Guildhall.

"When the budget decision was made to stop the fountains provision in Cathedral Square, it was always on the understanding that the feedback would allow a new vision for Cathedral Square to come forwards.

"The Guildhall had the same potential, but since March 2024 nothing has come forward other than the Guildhall being increasingly fenced off from the public.

”Since this survey, the results have not been acted on.”

The motion calls for a report within 12 months outlining the vision for the city centre.

And it warns: “The Guildhall and Cathedral Square have not been utilised and as a council we must bring these two assets to life.”