'Eyesore' at Peterborough''s historic Guildhall is branded symbol of 'decline'

The state of Peterborough’s historic Guildhall has been branded a symbol of the city centre’s ‘decline’ over the last couple of years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scathing remarks come from Paul Stainton, who is a member of Peterborough’s tourism economy group, in the wake of a number of complaints about the ‘eyesore' created by metal fencing placed around the entrance of the historic Guildhall that overlooks Cathedral Square.

In a message on the social media site X, Mr Stainton stated: “That awful fence has been a metaphor for the city’s centre’s decline for the last two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fencing has already been criticised by Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, and Toby Wood, vice-chairman of Peterborough Civic Trust.

The metal fencing around the entrance to Peterborough Guildhall

Mr Stainton posted: “Well done to Pep and the team for doing something about it.

"Now if we could only see some sort of vision/plan for the regen of the city centre.”

Afterwards, Mr Stainton explained: “The city city centre has long needed a vision/plan agreed by all stakeholders and communities, one that they can all buy into and help deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the last 20 years there has been no plan and the city centre has been left to its own devices and it has slowly declined.

"We are lagging so far behind near neighbours like Lincoln, in terms of bars, restaurants and leisure and despite the best efforts of the BID it just keeps getting worse.

He said: "We urgently need VAR - Vision, Action and Results and some desire for change.”

The fencing in front of the Guildhall was put up by Peterborough City Council to secure the entrance to the 354 year-old building and stop vandals gaining access to the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows an incident last Christmas when someone climbed the spiral staircase and tried to set fire to the door on the first floor.

A council spokesperson has said that local authority officers had not been happy with initial plans to fix the problem at the Guildhall and had requested that further plans be drawn up.

The council says it is hoped that work will start in the autumn.