Peterborough woman could lose alcohol licence after failing to disclose drink-driving conviction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police request to council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough woman who failed to disclose her drink-driving conviction to the council may lose her alcohol licence.

In February 2025, an application was submitted for Zoe Mace, of Orton Goldhay, to become the designated premises supervisor (DPS) of The Brewery Tap pub on Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pub's application uncovered the fact that Ms Mace had a relevant conviction that had never been disclosed to Peterborough City Council's licensing department.

The Brewery Tap in Westgate, Peterborough

Ms Mace was convicted of drink-driving at Peterborough Magistrates' Court in January 2022 after giving a roadside breath sample reading of 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has asked Peterborough City Council to review Ms Mace's personal licence, which allows her to sell or supply alcohol, with a possibility of the authority suspending or revoking her licence.

The council's licensing committee will meet on Thursday, April 10 to review Ms Mace's personal licence and make a final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to be put before the committee reads: "An offence of drink driving is a relevant offence in relation to the Licensing Act 2003. Ms Mace nor the magistrates' court informed the licensing authority of this conviction."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's letter to the licensing authority stated: "Section 138 of the Policing and Crime Act 2017 amended the Licensing Act 2003 and gave licensing authorities the power to revoke or suspend personal licenses with effect from April 6, 2017.

"Cambridgeshire Constabulary respectfully requests that the licensing authorities consider the use of this power, and the process to retrospectively consider Ms Mace's personal licence as set out at section 132A of the Licensing Act 2003."

The LDRS has attempted to contact Zoe Mace.