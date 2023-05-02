Peterborough residents warned over 'human waste on the footpaths' after Travellers set up camp at Lynch Wood

There have been reports of ‘human waste’ being left on footpaths, near where a Travellers camp has set up in Peterborough.

A number of caravans arrived at the Lynch Wood business park in the city over the weekend.

Police are now working with partner agencies to move the group on.

The travellers have set up at Lynch Wood

‘Report anti-social incidents to police’

In a social media message to residents, Orton Waterville ward councillor Julie Stevenson posted a map of alternative walking routes in the area, after human waste was left on footpaths.

Councillor Stevenson said: “Given reports of human waste on the footpath I've posted a map that shows an alternative route for walking to the primary school (and the rest of Orton Wistow) from Orton Northgate/Southgate that avoids the encampment.

"I'm not suggesting that you must do this, just letting you know there's an alternative walking route for those who would wish to avoid the area for the time being. The yellow dots mark the route out of Joseph Odam Way and the red X is where the encampment is located.

The map posted by cllr Stevenson

"Please report any antisocial incidents to the police as this helps them decide whether their threshold for holding an eviction has been reached.”

‘I am asking police and council to take urgent action’

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said there had been no reports of anti-social behaviour in the area of the weekend, and officers were working with partner agencies to move the camp on.

The latest camp is in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency – and MP Shailesh Vara said he expected police to take action to move the group on.

He said: “This is unacceptable. I am writing to Nick Dean, the chief constable of Cambridgeshire Police, and councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, asking them to take urgent action.”The Government has given additional powers to the police to use in these circumstances, and both I and the public expect those powers to be used.”

MP called for police to use powers for different camp last week

Last week Peterborough MP Paul Bristow called on Cambridgeshire Police to use new powers to move unauthorised Traveller camps on when they set up in Peterborough, after a number of caravans set up at Werrington Rec.

The group were moved on using city council powers, rather than police powers.

In response, Inspector Mike Jackman, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “As set out in national guidance on legislation under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, we respond appropriately to cases based on the individual circumstances.

“This includes balancing considerations as to whether the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, alongside the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people.”