Police respond to calls for them to use new powers to move Travellers on from Werrington park

Cambridgeshire Police have responded to questions over why Peterborough City Council was left to deal with Travellers – who set up an illegal encampment on a city park – despite calls from Paul Bristow MP for new powers to be used to move them on.

A number of caravans set up camp on Werrington Rec over the weekend, leading to complaints from residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident living near the area, who asked not to be named, said she had seen and heard motorbikes being used, and rubbish being left on the site by the group.

Travellers at Hastings Road, Werrington

She also said she had called on the council to take action two years ago, when another group of Travellers had set up on the park, causing similar issues with anti-social behaviour, but nothing had been done to prevent unauthorised access.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter to Cambridgeshire chief constable Nick Dean this week, asking for police to use new powers under the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Act to move the group on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The powers, which were introduced last year, mean people caught breaching conditions of the act can face a prison sentence of up to three months, a fine of up to £2,500 or seizure of vehicles.

The entrance to the park sits in Paston and Walton councillor Nick Sandford’s ward, and he also called for police to use their powers. He said; “We would like to see police use their powers to get them moved on as quickly as possible.”More needs to be done here and at other large recreation grounds to take action. We are talking to the council about the possibility of a much larger barrier being put in place here.”

However, rather than use the new powers, it has been Peterborough City Council who have taken action to move the group on, issuing a Section 77 order yesterday (April 25). The order means that the group have until this afternoon (April 26) to move on, or the council can apply for a Section 78 order via a Magistrates’ Court.

A Section 78 will result in a group being removed from a site, often by using bailiffs – however, it could take a number of days for this to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Police powers can and will be used if appropriate’

When asked why the police had not used their powers, Inspector Mike Jackman said: “As set out in national guidance on legislation under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, we respond appropriately to cases based on the individual circumstances.

“This includes balancing considerations as to whether the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, alongside the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people.

“We agreed with the council that the most appropriate course of action was a Section 77 notice with due regard to the impact to the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is being monitored and reviewed regularly. If the circumstances change, police powers can and will be used if appropriate.”