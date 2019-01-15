Peterborough MPs Fiona Onasanya and Shailesh Vara vote against EU Withdrawal Agreement in historic Parliament vote

Peterborough’s MPs both voted against the Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement which was defeated in an historic vote in Parliament tonight (Tuesday, January 15).

Fiona Onasanya and Shailesh Vara helped defeat the Brexit deal by a record breaking 230 votes, leaving the Government three days to return with its next strategy.

Shailesh Vara and Fiona Onasanya

It faces a vote of no confidence tomorrow.

This was the first time MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya has voted since being convicted for perverting the course of justice at the Old Bailey in December.

Ms Onasanya, who is currently awaiting sentencing, had failed to vote in Parliament since her conviction in December at the Old Bailey, including on two amendments relating to Brexit last week.

She wrote in her Peterborough Telegraph column last week: “There is no possible way I could vote for this botched Brexit deal in good faith.

“This is a government that has crossed the red lines it set itself months ago. After years of negotiations, all the Government have to show for it is a deal that keeps Britain as rule-takers, not rule-makers.

“While the Prime Minister will try and maintain the illusion that this deal takes back control, the reality is that she knows her Government has faltered on the world stage.”

She added: “I’ve always said the question is how we leave the EU, not if.

“I respect the result, but I have grave concerns that for as long as this Government remains in power, this dangerous impasse will continue to keep British politics and the Brexit process gridlocked.”

The MP was expelled by the Labour the day after her conviction and is currently sitting as an independent in the House of Commons.

She has consistently refused to answer questions from the PT about her conviction and her failure to vote on the amendments last week.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara resigned as Northern Ireland minister in opposition to the deal.

Mr Vara voted Remain in the referendum but has promised to support Brexit and has repeatedly stated that Britain has nothing to fear about a no deal situation, with trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms.

Brexit Secretary and North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, who represents Fenland, voted with the Government.

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles was made headlines in the run-up the vote after he was revealed as one of three MPs pushing to let a powerful group of MPs come up with an alternative Brexit plan if the Government could not get a Plan B through Parliament.

He voted in favour of the withdrawal agreement, as did Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly who said deal meets the Conservative’s manifesto commitments.

Both Mr Boles and Mr Djanogly had voted against the Government in recent amendments designed to prevent a no deal Brexit.

South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes and Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Tom Pursglove both voted against the deal.

All of the MPs mentioned are Conservatives apart from Ms Onasanya.

RELATED

This is what could happen after today’s meaningful vote on Brexit

Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara makes late plea to all Conservative MPs asking them to vote down EU Withdrawal Agreement

Fiona Onasanya - How I will vote on May’s Brexit deal

Stamford MP Nick Boles ‘threatened with deselection’ over support for soft EU withdrawal

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya does not vote on first major Commons bill since conviction