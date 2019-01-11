Stamford MP Nick Boles ‘threatened with deselection’ over support for soft EU withdrawal

The MP for Stamford who has helped attempts to block a no deal Brexit and supported a softer withdrawal from the EU is reportedly facing threats to oust him from his seat.

Nick Boles had revealed on Wednesday that he had received death threats after voting against the Government in recent amendments designed to prevent a no deal Brexit.

Nick Boles

He has publicly backed a Norway-style Brexit, which would keep the UK in the single market and is not the favoured option of hardline Brexiteers.

Last month he said he will resign the Conservative whip if the Government pursues a no deal Brexit.

According to Buzzfeed, his stance has left him facing a possible fight to stay in his job as Brexit-supporting members of the Conservative party have attempted to oust him as MP for Grantham and Stamford.

In a letter reported by the news site, the party’s association chairman said more than 100 local Tory members had written to him about the MP, with more than 99 per cent calling for him to be deselected.

Philip Sagar reportedly wrote: “In all of my four years as your chairman I have never received so many emails and letters about Nick’s actions.

“Over 99 per cent of you are calling for his deselection as our MP; although in fairness there have been a few in support of his stance.

“Let me start by saying it is not an easy matter to deselect a sitting Conservative MP.

“There will in any case have to be a selection meeting of the Association Executive Council in the next few months in readiness for a general election should it be called early.”

He added: “Nick’s actions, I fear, have unfortunately made that process much more difficult for him.”

Mr Boles reportedly told Buzzfeed: “He and Conservative members are entitled to their opinion. I am doing what I was elected to do, which is fighting for the best interests of my constituents.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has this morning contacted Mr Boles to ask if he would like to comment.

The MP has vowed to act in the best interests of his constituents and has been invited to address his local party membership later in the month.

He has previously said that he would be “seeking to use any and every opportunity to show that Parliament will not allow a no deal Brexit”.

The MP said that his decision to support opposition MPs in voting against the Government earlier in the week had meant that he received a death threat.

He later shared an email from an anonymous sender which described him as a “traitor” and said his days were numbered. It added: “Prepare to die.”

MPs vote on the EU withdrawal agreement on Tuesday.

If the deal is voted down the Government to come back within three days to debate the implications of not having a Brexit deal.

RELATED

Stamford MP Nick Boles receives death threat after voting against government on Brexit

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya misses second Brexit vote - but promises to reject final EU deal