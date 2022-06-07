Peterborough MPs call for people to move on after backing Boris Johnson in last night's Confidence Vote

Peterborough’s MPs have both called for the Conservative Party – and the public – to move on following last night’s Vote of Confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Both Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said they were backing the Prime Minister ahead of last night’s vote, which Mr Johnson won 211-148, meaning he retained the top job.

This morning, both Peterborough MPs have said the Conservative Party needs to address issues facing the country and move on from Partygate scandal, that was one of the reasons why a vote of confidence was needed yesterday.

Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara

Mr Bristow said: “In 2019, Boris won a historic mandate to govern. We must now get on and deliver on that mandate. He got Brexit done, took us through COVID, and delivered the lowest unemployment since 1974. Lots more to do. We now grow the economy, deal with the NHS backlog, & make streets safer.”

Shailesh Vara tweeted: “A divided Conservative Party risks losing the next general election. With @BorisJohnson having won the ballot yesterday, we now need to unite and address pressing domestic and international issues rather than talk about ourselves.”

Mr Johnson has also addressed his cabinet this morning, calling for his colleagues to draw a line under this issues. However, opposition MPs have called for him to step down, as have some members of his own party.