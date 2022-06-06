Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara have both said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson in tonight’s vote of confidence.

This morning it was revealed that at least 54 Conservative MPs have written to the 1922 Committee (the committee of back bench Conservative MPs) declaring they have no confidence in Mr Johnson – meaning he must face the vote this evening.

The vote means that if more than 50 per cent of Conservative MPs say they have no confidence in Mr Johnson, a leadership vote will be held and a new leader of the party – and Prime Minister will be chosen.

The vote – which is conducted in secret, will take place between 6pm and 8pm tonight.

If Mr Johnson survives the vote, then another vote will not be able to take place for at least another year.

Today Peterborough MP Paul Bristow confirmed on Twitter he would be voting in favour of Mr Johnson remaining in charge.

He tweeted: "Today I shall back a PM who:

“Won an 80 seat majority just over two years ago

“Solved the deadlock of Brexit

“Put jabs in arms & ended COVID lockdowns

“Has stood with Ukraine

“Delivered the lowest unemployment since 1974

“The PM won our Party a majority & deserves to govern.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara also confirmed he would be supporting Mr Johnson tonight – and explained his reasoning behind his support of the Prime Minister.

He tweeted: “I will be backing Boris Johnson tonight.

"He has made the right call on many issues - Brexit, vaccine rollout, over £400 billion support during the pandemic and support for Ukraine.

“We need to focus on tackling the rising cost of living and delivering for the people of the UK.”