Peterborough MP says 'coup would be travesty' ahead of meeting that could see council leader replaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said a ‘coup’ that could see the current leader of Peterborough City Council Wayne Fitzgerald replaced at a meeting tomorrow would be a ‘travesty.’

Cllr Fitzgerald has said he expects he will be replaced at the full council meeting that is taking place tomorrow night, with Peterborough First set to take over after a motion was tabelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Fitzgerald with Paul Bristow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Mr Bristow said; “I am not a councillor and I try to keep out of Council squabbles - BUT if this Labour backed coup happens later this week it will be a travesty of democracy.

“There is an Independent Group of 11 councillors. Every single one of them - except the 3 very decent councillors in Werrington - have never been elected as Independents. They were all elected as Conservatives within the last 3 years. Some were even elected in May 2023 as Conservatives and left just days later. That is a shocker

“If Labour put these ballot box dodging independent councillors in charge, they will have given up any right to claim they put Peterborough first.

“The truth is the Conservatives won the elections in Peterborough in 2023. We made three gains and elected 30 councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was neck and neck in my marginal constituency. Independents did not win. Labour did not win.”

Mr Bristow added: “But Labour (and Lib Dems) should perhaps think again. Peterborough people rarely vote on national issues alone. Being local matters. Swings are low.

“The local elections will take place again in May 2024. That is the time for people to vote for the council administration they want. Cutting out the electorate and making back room deals is not right.

“I will work with whoever leads our City. I want the best for Peterborough. But I will also hold them to account. I will also blame Labour if this turns out to be a mess. It will have only happened because of their back room deals.