Opinion: It is time to put Peterborough first

Peterborough City Councillor Chris Harper, Leader of the Peterborough First Group

We have argued Peterborough deserves better. We believe that putting people before politics leads to better outcomes for the residents of Peterborough.

We now have a possibly once in a lifetime opportunity to see this when Full Council sits on November 1.

How do we put Peterborough first?

We know the public want to hear more about the future of the regional pool, our community spaces, the future of the Hilton hotel, and the vision of culture and leisure provision in Peterborough.

We also need to ensure good education provision, protecting the vulnerable in our city, looking after our environment and ensuring growth and prosperity that benefits all.

Whilst the smokescreen of creating fear of ULEZ and congestion charges is the current strategy for the administration to distract from the real issues, we will ensure focus is back on the real matters that impact the lives of Peterborough residents.

Many residents in Peterborough are struggling to put food on the table, which makes the whole concept of parading an oversized cheque around our city rebranding tax-payers money as a political party’s ‘gift’ to the city entirely distasteful.

It also shows a complete misreading of the level of suffering many of our residents are currently feeling.

We are excited about the station quarter development, but we believe people of Peterborough want to hear about what it means for them: what job creation will this development bring? What businesses will gain from it? What is the plan for the development?

That’s what we need to focus on, rather than political messaging about cheques.

Besotted with a chance to stand as a candidate in the next Mayoral election for the Combined Authority, the current leader is spending more time on campaign videos with our local MP that are in the interest of their political ambitions for the years ahead, rather than dealing with the serious issues at hand right now.

Where was the leader of the council the day after administrators were sent into the Hilton hotel development? Helping in the failed by-election in mid-Bedfordshire. It’s time to put people before politics.

Peterborough First has grown as a group and has a huge wealth of experience in its members. As a group of independent councillors, we are free of politics and that means we can work with fellow colleagues in the council chamber who share the same focus on our city.

We have the chance to see fresh perspectives and a new energy to contribute to city life. What does this mean for our residents?

Whilst the financial challenges won’t change overnight, the way the administration of the city conducts itself and communicates with residents will change for the better. We believe in working with compassion and transparency, and the good news is we can act this way without any cost to the council. We want to ensure we have an ambitious and collaborative council who work together to ensure financial stability for the council.