Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes backs motion to prevent no deal Brexit as Boris Johnson pushes for snap election

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes was among MPs who tonight voted through a motion which will help prevent a no deal Brexit.

Ms Forbes was among a cross-party group of MPs who succeeded in their bid to take over control of the Commons order paper to legislate against a no deal.

Lisa Forbes, MP for Peterborough

The motion, which was approved for emergency debate by Speaker John Bercow, was supported by 328 votes to 301.

The Labour MP, who was elected in a by-election in June, has repeatedly declared she will vote against a no deal Brexit, calling it “catastrophic,” although she has insisted she would support a deal which “protects jobs, protects people’s living standards, protects the environment and consumer protections and workers’ rights”.

More than 62 per cent of Ms Forbes’ constituents voted to Leave.

RELATED: New Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes on Brexit and improving city education standards in first interview with the PT

Shailesh Vara MP

Peterborough’s MPs disagree on ruling out Brexit no deal in dramatic evening at House of Commons Conservative North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara voted Remain in the 2016 EU Referendum but has declared that the country has nothing to fear about a no deal Brexit.

The former minister voted against tonight’s motion, as did North West Cambridgeshire MP (and Brexit Secretary) Steve Barclay, South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes, Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly and Corby MP Tom Pursglove.

Former Conservative MP, now an independent, Nick Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, voted for the motion, as did 21 Tory rebels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Parliament was “on the bring of wrecking any deal” that could be agreed with Brussels.

He confirmed that he would be tabling a motion to call for an early general election in October.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would back an election once legislation had passed to prevent a no deal Brexit.

MPs will now have time tomorrow to debate legislation that would require the Prime Minister to delay Brexit until January 31, 2020 if no agreement has been reached and MPs have not approved a no deal.