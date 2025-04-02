Peterborough MP calls for more police officers in the city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mr Pakes has heard concerns from residents, businesses and the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for more police officers to be stationed and visible in the city centre.

Mr Pakes has expressed his concerns in the form of a letter to the Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary Nick Dean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes with Neighbourhood Watch volunteers.

Mr Pakes has urged the Chief Constable to put the funding to good use in the city, in the letter, he said: “As you know, there has been widespread concerns about the visibility and availability of police in Peterborough city centre and the surrounding area. The issue is regularly raised with me by local businesses, the council and residents.

“I share these concerns and acknowledge the need for additional police to ensure a consistent presence is felt throughout the day.

“The government has recently announced an extra £200m for neighbourhood policing to give forces the ability to put more officers and PCSOs in places where they are needed most; places like Peterborough city centre. The investment will help prevent crime and protect our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like yo ask you for your support in ensuring that a significant portion of this funding is allocated to increasing police resources in Peterborough’s city centre and nearby areas. This targeted investment would align with the government’s commitment to transforming neighbourhood policing and delivering safer streets for all.

“A visible police presence here would have a profound impact on reducing crime, deterring anti-social behaviour and improving public confidence.

“It is vital that this new neighbourhood policing funding is directed where it is most needed to address these pressing issues.”

“I share your ambition for an increase in funding for policing across the country and look forward to hearing from you.”