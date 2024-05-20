Former The Works store in Peterborough set to become adult gaming centre
An application to turn the former The Works store in Peterborough city centre into an adult gaming centre has been submitted.
The application to convert the former unit at 28-30 Bridge Street, next to WHSmith, has been submitted by Ticketgrange Limited, which owns the next door New Horizon Amusements and seeks to expand into the vacant unit.
The Works has since located to a single-level unit at 52 Bridge Street.
The application states that the applicant wishes to bring the unit “back to life and to revitalise the vacant unit.”
It adds: “The current unit is vacant and the proposal will enable to the suitable change of use of the premise, allowing the New Horizon store to appropriately expand into the unit.
"The application is the extension of an existing AGC unit and would not be a ‘new use’ or new operator to the area.
“Adult gaming centres are considered to be a complementary town centre use and the change of use is supported by the development plan.
"There is still an overwhelming majority of Class E stores on Bridge Street and the majority of units are in retail or restaurant/café use. The application would reinstate a vacancy which would lead to enhanced vitality and vibrancy in the area.”
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00605/FUL.