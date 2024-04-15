Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council elections are just a couple of weeks away and polling cards have started to be posted to people who can vote for their ward councillor.

While the polling cards started to land on people’s doormats a few weeks ago there is still time to register to vote in the elections, which take place on Thursday, May 2 – but the deadline is tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16)

What council seats are up for grabs on May 2?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council Elections will be held on May 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnack ward

Bretton ward

Central ward

Dogsthorpe ward

East ward

Eye, Thorney, Newborough ward

Fletton and Stanground ward

Fletton and Woodston ward

Glinton and Castor ward

Gunthorpe ward

Hampton Vale ward

Hargate and Hempsted ward

North ward

Orton Longueville ward

Orton Waterville ward

Park ward

Paston and Walton ward

Ravensthorpe ward

Stanground South ward

Werrington ward

West ward

Wittering ward

Also on May 2, Peterborough residents will vote for a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commisioner.

The current commissioner is Conservative Darryl Preston

What is the current make up of Peterborough City Council?

The leader of Peterborough City Council is currently cllr Mohammed Farooq, who represents the Hargate and Hempsted Ward. Cllr Farooq is a member of the Peterborough First party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 10 members of the Peterborough First party on the council.

While not leading the council, the Conservatives currently have the most councillors on the authority. They have 22 councillors.

Labour are the second biggest party on the council at the moment, with 14 councillors (12 are labelled as ‘Labour and Cooperative Party’ and two as ‘Labour’). There are eight Liberal Democrats, two Green Party members, and three independents.

One seat on the Werrington Ward is currently vacant following the resignation of Stephen Lane, who was a member of Peterborough First

When is the deadline to register to vote?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You need to be on the Electoral Register to vote in elections. You can register to vote online or by post via the GOV.UK website. Registering online takes around five minutes and you'll need your National Insurance Number if you have one.

The deadline for registering to vote at these elections is Tuesday 16 April 2024 at midnight.

Voter ID

The Elections Act 2022 requires anyone wishing to cast their vote at a polling station to show photographic identification to receive a ballot paper.

There are a number of forms of photographic identification acceptable to vote, including passports, driving licences, An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram, a Blue Badge and an Older Person's Bus Pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can use expired photo ID documents as acceptable photo ID at the polling station or signing place. This is as long as the photograph is still a good likeness of you.

Photocopies or copies of images on mobile phones or other electronic devices will not be accepted.

If you don’t have any of the above acceptable forms of photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

A Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) is a free photographic identification document used and issued for the specific purpose to allow an elector to vote in the polling station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postal and Proxy voting

Residents can vote by post, or use a proxy to vote.

You can apply for a postal vote online using the postal vote application form on the Electoral Commission website

The deadline for postal vote applications for the 2 May 2024 elections is Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 5pm.

A proxy voter is a person who has been appointed to vote on behalf of another elector. The proxy will normally attend the voter's polling station and be handed the voter's ballot paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can apply for a proxy vote by completing the proxy vote application form on the Electoral Commission website and returning it to the Electoral Services Department at

The Electoral Services DepartmentPeterborough City CouncilTown HallBridge StreetPeterboroughPE1 1GF

Phone: 01733 452249

The deadline for proxy vote applications for the 2 May 2024 elections is Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 5pm

Who will be standing?