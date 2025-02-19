Peterborough library campaigner sends letter to all councillors ahead of budget meeting

Cuts to library services one of proposals in city council budget, to be discussed at meeting tonight (Wednesday)

A campaigner trying to keep libraries in Peterborough – and specifically Woodston Library – open has written to all city councillors ahead of the meeting when the City Council budget will be set.

Since that announcement, the city council’s budget proposals have been submitted – and they include a reduction of libraries in Peterborough from 10 to three.

Campaigners are trying to save Woodston Library

Councillors are set to vote on the budget proposals at a meeting at Sandmartin House in Peterborough tonight (Wednesday).

The proposals are among a number as part of money saving plans. The council say they need to save £23 million to balance the books.

Ahead of that meeting Jennie has written an open letter to all councillors, urging them to save the libraries.

‘We would like to propose libraries are given top priority’

In the letter, Jennie said she was concerned about the low response to a consultation – as well as the impact of losing libraries in the city.

She said: “It is worth highlighting that out of a population of some 220,000 people only 1,427 responded – 0.64%. This isn’t even double what the community of Woodston and Fletton achieved in its petition (which of course is a form of consultation). Our population figures I believe are around 16,000.

“The Council stated in its report of Wednesday 29th January 2025 - Appendix C - Budget Consultation Feedback that there was a “high volume of responses received.” It is concerning that 0.64% is deemed a ‘high volume’.

“It is also worth highlighting that the Budget consultation process was limited to online, and through limited online channels, the questions were not impartial, and it was held over Christmas.”

She added: “We would like to propose libraries are given top priority – are seen as an integrated resource by Education, Children and Young Peoples Services and Adult Social Care. To increase literacy and life chances, access to information, knowledge and learning, reducing social and digital isolation, improving mental wellbeing and employment prospects and so on.

“I would offer a couple of concrete examples:

“Since the Friends of Woodston Library launched it’s Knit and Natter last November 2024, it has progressed from bi-weekly to weekly this year, one could say by popular demand, but I think it’s fair to say ‘need’, – 15 to 20 people attend each week. It’s free, it brings all ages together, people are learning new skills and sharing the skills they have. We are creating community.

"Two women in particular are caring for husbands with dementia. They are struggling themselves to cope. I believe they are only a few steps away from being unable to cope. If they fall that’s likely to be two people whose husbands may have to go into a care home, paid for by the Council.

“Currently I’m humbled when they say, “this is the only respite we get”. We are making small but firm steps in overcoming social isolation, people are giving support and help to each other. And last week when one of these ladies came to me at the end of the session, with tears in her eyes pleading with me to save the library – what can we say?

"What about the parent who told me they are “struggling with their children” who tells us “my kids are on the spectrum and the library is a lifeline.” - what can we say?

“What about the parent who has no computer at home and is experiencing real data poverty who states: “I’m so grateful my kids can use these computers; it’s helping and stopping them from falling too behind at school.” - what can we say?”

The full council meeting is set to start at 6pm tonight, and will be streamed live on the council’s Youtube channel