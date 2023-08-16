Peterborough Cycle Forum call for changes to city roads as ULEZ row continues

A Peterborough cycling group has called for changes to be made to the city’s road networks to make them greener and safer for pedestrians and bike users – as politicians have continued to row over claims congestion charging could be coming to the city.

Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative politicians have all said they have no plans to introduce congestion charging or Low Emission Zones (LEZ) to Peterborough, despite on going speculation.

The Peterborough Cycle Forum have called for changes to the city's road network to make it greener and safer for bike users and pedestrians

Now the Peterborough Cycle Forum have said they believe the city’s transport network needs updating in a bid to make Peterborough less dependant on cars – describing roads as ‘dangerous’ for cyclists and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It is not the place of the Peterborough Cycle Forum to comment on the suitability of a Low Emission Zone in the city, but we do believe something needs to change.

“For many decades, Peterborough City Council and, more recently, the Combined Authority have published plans and strategies calling on the need to reduce the number of journeys made by cars, and to get more people walking, cycling and using the bus.

“There many good reasons to do this: physical and mental health is improved when people are more active and less driving results in reduced carbon emissions, cleaner air to breathe, safer roads and less congestion.

‘Cycling levels in Peterborough are embarrassingly low’

“These plans and strategies have so far failed. Cycling levels in Peterborough are embarrassingly low.

“We should not be surprised that more of our fellow residents do not cycle. Many of our roads are busy, dangerous, and poorly maintained. There is a lack of suitable on road infrastructure for cycling. While the off-road network of cycleways created by the Peterborough Development Corporation is rapidly deteriorating.

“Cycling in Peterborough has been underfunded and unloved for too long.

“The Government target is that 50% of trips in Peterborough should be by foot or by bike in 2030, and our carbon emission reduction commitment needs to see similar changes in travel habits. However, our current Administration has so far failed to adopt the necessary ambitious solutions, of which there are many, to achieve this.

‘Residents deserve freedom of choice’

Peterborough residents deserve freedom of choice. Importantly, this includes freedom to cycle or walk rather than drive. How many parents feel they have no choice but to drive their children to school because they feel it is not safe to let them cycle or walk?