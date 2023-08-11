Opinion: Rising above personal fallouts

​I like a lot of the Labour and Lib Dem councillors in Peterborough. They are good people trying their best to represent their residents.

There is a lot of mutual respect between most City politicians

However, some can’t get over Party political labels.

​I think it is part of my job to stand up for Peterborough and warn residents about what could be coming. Getty Images.

It is a bit like Parliament. I get on famously with most Labour, Lib Dem and even SNP MPs. Others will only speak with people from their own Party and think anyone who represents another Party is inherently evil.

I think this is a bit limiting and childish. But hey ho.

For the most part in Peterborough we all get on. It’s a small City. But I do hope as elections come next year we can raise the level of debate.

I have upset a few people recently. I think a ULEZ type car charging scheme could be on the cards in Peterborough.

The Labour Party Deputy Leader - Angela Rayner MP - has said ULEZ is coming to every Town and City across the country. The Labour Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has road charging as part of his vision for the whole County. And then Labour and Lib Dem councillors go and block a motion that would have ruled out road charging.

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. For any reasonable person this would set alarm bells ringing.

I think it is part of my job to stand up for Peterborough and warn residents about what could be coming. I firmly believe ULEZ/Congestion Charging could come should Labour/Lib Dems win here and Labour win the next election. It could be imposed by a Labour Mayor and a possible Labour Government should they win the election.

It would be a disaster for retail and hospitality, for motorists, and for those who have no alternative but to drive through our City Centre. I will fight against this.

This has prompted a furious reaction from Labour. Their Group leader has got personal. He has accused me of all sorts of things that go beyond politics. This is a shame. Especially as my mother reads the local paper - and she has questions!

But I like Cllr Jones. I will shake his hand and pledge to work with him. Nevertheless, I will challenge his plans for the City - which may include charging to drive into the City Centre.

He is a good man and we should be better than personal insults. All of Peterborough suffers if we get personal. We are a City where everyone knows one another.

So I will continue to always play the ball and not the man. Rise above personal falling outs in the Council - and lord knows we have had far too many of them in both the Conservative Group and in Labour.

I know in my heart - the Labour and Lib Dem councillors I profoundly disagree with but respect - will do the same.