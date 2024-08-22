Peterborough Cultural Alliance calls for support after announcement arts groups set to be evicted from city centre venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City Council say Chauffeurs Cottage – currently home to a number of groups – is needed for a care leavers facility

eterborough Culture Alliance have called for more support after it was announced a number of arts groups are facing eviction from their city centre home.

A number of groups – including Metal, Peterborough Positive, theatre company Eastern Angles, Red 7 Productions as well as several creative freelancers – are set to be moved out of Chauffeurs Cottage, at the back of Peterborough Cathedral, after the city council said the venue was needed for a care leavers facility.

Now the cultural alliance have said culture is ‘the lifeblood’ of a city, and called on the council to ‘reconsider their commitment to culture.’

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Peterborough Culture Alliance (PCA) were saddened and disappointed to hear of Peterborough City Council’s decision to terminate the lease on Chauffeur’s Cottage held by National Portfolio arts Organisation, Metal Culture, for over 12 years.

"This important, and only, cultural hub sits in the heart of the city centre and provides a base for Peterborough’s creative community. The cottage is also home to Peterborough Presents, Eastern Angles, and multiple freelance artists who are key to our cultural vibrancy. These people and organisations currently face the impossible and urgent task of finding a way to keep delivering their important community based work, with the prospect of having no safe space in which to do so.

"The decision to displace the beating heart of Peterborough’s creative community is a stand out example of the Council’s consistent dismissal of culture as a fundamental priority for the city – culture is an essential resource that binds us together as a growing, diverse city and helps keep our

city safe and well through challenging times. In recent years, culture (and therefore, it’s economic benefit, too) has been shown little regard, including threats to the Key Theatre, broken promises of cultural spaces in The Vine, the Whitworth Mill.

"The PCA disagrees. We believe that culture is the lifeblood of a city. It lifts our economy, attracts great people, companies and builds strength and cohesion in volatile times. Culture provides comfort and safety, builds connections between communities, provides safe spaces for the most vulnerable

and amplifies our voices. We strongly urge the Council to reconsider their commitment to culture and to be in conversation with us.

"Culture, alongside tourism, is a significant contributor to the local economy. The work of the PCA and our creative colleagues brings significant inward investment to the city. We draw into the city millions of pounds, each year and reach millions of lives from across Peterborough and the region. In fact,

through culture, we reach parts of Peterborough that many other sectors struggle with.

"We welcome any opportunity to discuss this with the council to safeguard the sector and its impact on our citizens for the future.

“We want to work together to build a vibrant cultural offer"

“While we understand, respect and support our city providing high quality children’s services for our young people, we urge the Council to be in conversation with us so that we can be mindful of mutual priorities and explore innovative ways in which we can deal with today’s challenges. We want to work together to build a vibrant cultural offer, draw in greater economic investment from outside the city and build civic pride, making Peterborough a smart choice for people to live, work and play. We want to do this with the council and to ignore us in not good for our city."

Making the announcement over the decision to move the arts group out of the cottage, Council leader Dennis Jones said the authority is seeking to use the space for a care leavers facility to be run by children’s services.

"Although we greatly value the work of Metal Culture, we need the building to create a new dedicated Care Leavers Day Facility"

He said: “A three-month notice to vacate Chauffeurs Cottage was served to Metal Culture last month and we have been working with the group to try and find alternative premises that meet its needs. We have just extended the notice period to four months to give Metal more time to relocate.

"Although we greatly value the work of Metal Culture, we need the building to create a new dedicated Care Leavers Day Facility – something which was identified by Ofsted as urgently needed in the city. Using this site means we can create the facility at a lower cost, which is essential given our very difficult financial position.

"“The day facility needs to be in a city centre location, with good public transport links, so that it is easily accessible. Chauffeurs Cottage is ideally situated, it is private enough to allow confidentiality and has an outdoor space which can be used by the young people it serves.

“Since 2011 Chauffeurs Cottage has been leased to Metal Culture on a rent-free basis. Our current budget pressures do not allow this arrangement to continue and any future venue we provide for Metal will be on a paid rented basis.”