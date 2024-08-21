Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chauffeurs Cottage has been leased to Metal Culture since 2011.

A number of major arts and cultural organisation in Peterborough are facing eviction from their base close to the city’s cathedral.

Currently, Metal Culture manages the Chauffeurs Cottage located on St Peter’s Road just through a gateway of the cathedral’s wall, and counts Peterborough Positive, theatre company Eastern Angles, Red 7 Productions as well as several creative freelancers among the tenants of the building.

The cottage has been leased rent-free to Metal since 2011 and acted as a creative space for artists in the city.

Chauffeurs Cottage.

PCC has previously granted to grant the company £150,000 until 2025 with ongoing activity at the hub among the conditions to be met for receiving the money on a monthly basis.

This now appears set to come to an end after the council has sent out an eviction notice to Metal.

Although an extension of an extra month has now been granted, the organisations have been told they must vacate the building by December 1.

It is understood that the council is seeking to use the space for a care leavers facility to be run by children’s services.

The council has said that it will look to provide an alternative location for the arts organisations.

Metal has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it will be making no comment on the matter while that process is ongoing.

Speaking of behalf Red 7 Productions and a campaign group set up be several local artists, filmmaker Jay Gearing said: “We’ve been given a very short timeframe to find a new place and as yet the council haven't offered any premises to relocate to."

"There was no consultation process, we hadn’t heard any wind of anything until the eviction notice arrived.

“It would be a significant blow to arts culture in Peterborough if there are no premises offered up as a relocation.

“All 3 of those big organisations are integral to culture in Peterborough. Over the last 12 years, they’ve collectively brought in £5.6m. The return on investment has been huge.

“We understand that the building will be used for child services and we realise that is very important but we firmly believe that both child services are incredibly important to Peterborough and both need to be treated with the same respect.

“I do understand that the council has difficult decisions to make and I do want to make sure that important services are looked after. Cultural services are just as important as many other services and there is a place for all of us in the city.

“We want to raise awareness of how significant an impact this will have on local culture because provisions are light as it is. When you're displacing three major cultural organisations in the city, the impact is likely to be huge.

“Cross-working is of paramount importance between us and because our cultural centre is so small, it really helps us to work collectively on projects when we’re housed together.

“We have no indication about the kind of premises being looked for or where but we would like to stay together. It’s integral for us all to be able to work together for the betterment of the city.

An online petition has already been drawn up and will be sent around once accepted onto the council website.

Peterborough City Council has been approached for comment.