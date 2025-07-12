Peterborough City Council has been allocated just under £1 million in additional highway funding – but none of it will go towards pothole prevention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, the authority’s cabinet approved £7,575,787 in highway funding as part of its Transport Capital Programme of Works, which was later reduced to £7,152,094.

However, a further £1,418,000 of Integrated Transport Block (ITB) funding has now been allocated to Peterborough City Council by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, bringing the total highway funding for 2025/26 to £8,570,094.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional £994,307 will be put towards integrated transport improvements, highways improvements and street lighting improvements, while pothole prevention and bridge improvements funding will remain the same as previously approved.

The council has been given nearly £1m for highways works

The total highway funding will be split as follows:

– Integrated transport improvements (£1,418,000, previously £1,235,000)

– Highways improvements (£3,066,565, previously £2,455,258)

– Pothole prevention improvements (£1,885,529)

– Street lighting improvements (£1,000,000, previously £800,000)

– Bridge improvements (£1,200,000)

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet will meet on July 15 and are asked to authorise the award of the extra £994,307 worth of works to its highway partner M Group Limited (formerly Milestone Infrastructure Services Limited).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be recommended to approve the redistribution of funding for the 2025/26 Transport Capital Programme of Works.

A report to be put before the cabinet states: “The additional funding will be used to deliver projects that will enhance the use of transport in the city whether this be through active travel schemes or vehicular use.

“The programmes are designed to ensure delivery of a balanced programme of enhancements that allow the council to fulfil its statutory duties and corporate priorities.”

It adds that the programmes will improve both the “connectivity and resilience” in the city and ensure that existing routes and facilities are “maintained appropriately”.