Peterborough Conservative newsletter the latest to contain spelling errors after UKIP and Labour mistakes

A newsletter produced by a Conservative council candidate in Peterborough is the latest political pamphlet to be highlighted for containing spelling errors.

Following on from leaflets produced by UKIP and Labour candidates, the In Touch newsletter from Park ward Tory candidate John Peach has four highlighted mistakes.

These are writing “priories” instead of “priorities” in a headline, a rogue apostrophe in “welcomes”, writing “302rd” instead of “302nd” and putting Newark Avenue twice in a list.

Cllr Peach, a former leader of Peterborough City Council and former Mayor of Peterborough, is standing for the Conservatives in May’s local elections as he seeks to regain his seat.

The In Touch newsletter is produced regularly throughout the year.

Cllr Peach said he will correct the spelling of “priorities” for the next set of printing and that a “typographical error” in the transfer of the file to the printer could be to blame for “302rd” being printed instead of “302nd”.

He added this his mistake over the headline was “not exactly comparable to not knowing how to spell Peterborough” - a reference to a mistake in a Labour election leaflet about education standards in the city.

The Fletton, Woodston and Thorpe Meadows leaflet read: “Damian Hinds, the Tory Education Secretary, on a visit to the City, praised the local Tory controlled education committee for its work. This, despite the fact that Peterborugh come’s second bottom nationally for Year 6 SATs results in the past three years...”

Furthermore, UKIP councillor and parliamentary candidate John Whitby admitted in February he was ‘embarrassed’ after misspelling Britain.

A headline in his leaflet read: “Peterborough: Shaping Britians’ future.”

