Peterborough Labour campaign leaflet littered with errors - including in section about education standards

A Labour Party campaign leaflet distributed in Peterborough was riddled with errors, including spelling “Peterborough” wrong in a section about education standards.

The four page Fletton, Woodston and Thorpe Meadows leaflet, which is being handed out in advance of May’s city council elections, contains numerous spelling and grammatical mistakes.

The Labour newsletter

Most noticeable of these is a section about the recent visit of Education Secretary Damian Hinds to Peterborough.

It reads: “Damian Hinds, the Tory Education Secretary, on a visit to the City, praised the local Tory controlled education committee for its work. This, despite the fact that Peterborugh come’s second bottom nationally for Year 6 SATs results in the past three years...”

Further errors are contained in a section on school places, including writing “attend” instead of “attended”, and “what is the Council doing!.”

Other sections also contain errors.

Peterborough Labour Party has so far not responded to requests for comment.