Peterborough City Council plan to spend £1.9 million on pothole prevention

Authority’s cabinet to meet to discuss plans on Tuesday, April 15

Peterborough City Council are planning to spend nearly £2 million on pothole prevention, as part of major spending on roads across the city.

The authorty’s cabinet will meet on Tuesday, April 15 to make a decision on the authority’s highways funding for 2025/26.

Cabinet is recommended to approve a Transport Capital Programme of works and authorise the award of the £7.6 million works to its highways partner Milestone Infrastructure Limited.

The £7.6 million highways funding is made up of two Department for Transport (DfT) grants, one using a needs-based formula and the other being additional funding to maintain and upgrade the highway.

Peterborough City Council has proposed that the funding is distributed across five programmes of work across the city.

These include integrated transport improvements (£1.2 million), highways improvements (£2.5 million), pothole prevention improvements (£1.9 million), street lighting improvements (£800,000) and bridge improvements (£1.2 million).

A council report to be put before the cabinet on April 15 states: “These programmes will enable delivery of a balanced programme of enhancements that allow the council to fulfil its statutory duties and corporate priorities.”

It adds: “The five programmes will deliver a number of projects that have been identified using a comprehensive assessment methodology to prioritise the varying needs of the highway network.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority also allocates funding to highway authorities, including Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, based on pre-agreed arrangements.

The city council says the DfT funding will enable the authority to complement the work of wider regeneration and improvement schemes in the city, including the Lincoln Road regeneration scheme.

Other items being discussed at cabinet include a review of the Minerals and Waste Local Plan for Peterborough and the Duke of Bedford Primary School expansion.

The school, located on Wisbech Road in Thorney, is set to be expanded to allow the school to be able to increase its number of pupil admissions to 45 from the current 30.