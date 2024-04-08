Peterborough City Council elections 2024: All the candidates standing on May 2
and live on Freeview channel 276
The names of all the candidates standing in the Peterborough City Council elections next month have been released by the authority.
The council elections will take place on Thursday, May 2, with seats up for grabs in all 22 wards.
Normally, a third of council seats are contested – but because of resignations, more are up for grabs this year.
The Conservative and Labour parties have candidates standing in every ward in the city. The Green Party has candidates in 21 out of 22 ward, while the Liberal Democrats are standing in 18 wards, Peterborough First are standing in seven wards. There are candidates from the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition in three wards, The Workers Party in one ward and Reform in one ward. There are six independent candidates.
The full list of candidates are as follows (printed ward by ward, in alphabetical order)
Barnack:
June Bull (Green Party)
Stephanie Matthews (Labour Party)
Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats)
Kevin Tighe (Independent)
Irene Walsh (Conservative)
Bretton:
Chaz Fenner (Conservative)
Nicola Jenkins (Labour and Cooperative Party)
Mark Williams (Green Party)
Rohan Wilson (Liberal Democrats)
Central:
Steve Cawley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Jenae Holton (Conservative)
Amjad Iqbal (Labour and Cooperative Party)
Jason Kerridge (Liberal Democrats)
Mohammed Munir (Green Party)
Dogsthorpe:
Matthew Gray (Green Party)
Ishfaq Hussain (Conservative)
Jason McNally (Labour and Cooperative Party)
Rob Petch (Workers Party)
Sandra Ringler (Liberal Democrats)
East:
Adam Bruzda (Liberal Democrats)
Numan Iqbal (Labour Party)
Jo Johnson (Independent)
Aleem Miran (Conservative)
Bismah Noor (Green Party)
Eye, Thorney & Newborough:
Carol Johnson (Green Party)
Mark Ormston (Peterborough First)
John Peach (Conservative)
John Shearman (Labour Party)
Fletton & Stanground:
Sam Creedon-Gray (Green Party)
Polly Geraghty (Liberal Democrats)
Muhammad Hashmi (Labour Party)
Chibuzo Okpala (Conservative)
Fletton & Woodston:
Daisy Blakemore-Creedon (Labour Party)
Andy Coles (Conservative)
Simon Garner (Liberal Democrats)
Jon Lloyd (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Adam Warr (Green Party)
Glinton & Castor:
Neil Boyce (Peterborough First)
Claire Bysshe (Liberal Democrats)
Sue Farr (Labour Party)
Greg Guthrie (Green Party)
Andrew Willey (Conservative)
Gunthorpe:
Shazad Ali (Green Party)Ann Shaheed (Liberal Democrats)
Bryan Tyler (Conservative)
Joanna Weedon (Labour Party)
Hampton Vale:
Roger Antunes (Peterborough First)
Charles Coster (Green Party)
Christopher McCarthy (Labour Party)
Lindsay Sharp (Conservative)
Neil Walton (Liberal Democrats)
Hargate & Hempsted:
Saqib Farooq (Peterborough First)
Amanda Horne (Green Party)
Kelly Jesus (Labour Party)
Rachel Speed (Liberal Democrats)
Vishal Vichare (Conservative)
North:
Zameer Ali (Labour Party)
John McGarry (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Deeshen Ruttun (Liberal Democrats)
Misbah Shafiq (Green Party)
Mohammed Tokir (Conservative)
Orton Longueville:
Imtiaz Ali (Green Party)
David Baker (Labour Party)
Nicola Mills (Liberal Democrats)
Ekta Patel (Conservative)
Nick Penniall (Independent)
Orton Waterville:
Oluwaseun Akinyele (Labour Party)
Jackie Allen (Conservative)
Kirsty Knight (Independent)
Ed Murphy (Green Party)
Park:
Murtaza Ahmed (Conservative)
Iqra Ali (Green Party)
Angus Ellis (Labour and Cooperative Party)
Ian Hardman (Liberal Democrats)
Sue Morris (Reform UK)
Fiona Radic (Independent)
Paston & Walton:
Callum Alexander (Labour Party)
Shokat Ali (Green Party)
Alex Rafiq (Conservative)
Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats)
Ravensthorpe:
Qaiser Farid (Green Party)
Raja Khan (Liberal Democrats)
Abdul Mannan (Labour Party)
Gul Nawaz (Conservative)
Stanground South:
Chris Harper (Peterborough First)
Joe Horne (Green Party)
Neil Seekings (Conservative)
Margaret Thulbourn (Labour Party)
Werrington (Two seats up for election):
Sara Bristow (Conservative)
Ruta Dalton (Conservative)
John Fox (Peterborough First)
Sarah Hillier (Peterborough First)
Roz Jones (Labour Party)
Simon Kail (Liberal Democrats)
Katherine Sharp (Green Party)
Barry Warne (Green Party)
West:
Lynne Ayres (Conservative)
Christopher Cole (Labour and Cooperative Party)
Collette Francis (Independent)
Annie Geraghty (Liberal Democrats)
Chelsea Windsor (Green Party)
Wittering:
Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First)
Julie Hall (Labour Party)
Chantel Saunders (Conservative)