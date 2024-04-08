Peterborough City Council elections 2024: All the candidates standing on May 2

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Normally, a third of council seats are contested – but because of resignations, more are up for grabs this year.

The Conservative and Labour parties have candidates standing in every ward in the city. The Green Party has candidates in 21 out of 22 ward, while the Liberal Democrats are standing in 18 wards, Peterborough First are standing in seven wards. There are candidates from the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition in three wards, The Workers Party in one ward and Reform in one ward. There are six independent candidates.