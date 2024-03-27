Peterborough City Council Elections: All you need to know about up coming election - including how to register to vote
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough City Council elections are just one month away, and polling cards have started to be posted to people who can vote for their ward councillor.
While the polling cards have started to land on people’s doormats this week, there is still time to register to vote in the elections, which take place on Thursday, May 2.
What council seats are up for grabs on May 2?
The following wards are included in the elections – in most wards people will be voting for one seat on the city council, however, in some there may be more than one seat up for grabs:
Barnack ward
Bretton ward
Central ward
Dogsthorpe ward
East ward
Eye, Thorney, Newborough ward
Fletton and Stanground ward
Fletton and Woodston ward
Glinton and Castor ward
Gunthorpe ward
Hampton Vale ward
Hargate and Hempsted ward
North ward
Orton Longueville ward
Orton Waterville ward
Park ward
Paston and Walton ward
Ravensthorpe ward
Stanground South ward
Werrington ward
West ward
Wittering ward
Also on May 2, Peterborough residents will vote for a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commisioner.
The current commissioner is Conservative Darryl Preston
There will also be a number of Parish Council elections taking place.
Peterborough City Council said parish council elections will be taking place at:
Bainton and Ashton
Barnack
Hampton Hargate and Vale
Helpston
Orton Longueville
Orton Waterville
Southorpe
Ufford
Wothorpe and St Martin's Without
What is the current make up of Peterborough City Council?
The council is made up of 60 councillors, one-third of whom are normally elected each year, with no elections in the fourth year.
The leader of Peterborough City Council is currently cllr Mohammed Farooq, who represents the Hargate and Hempsted Ward. Cllr Farooq is a member of the Peterborough First party.
There are currently 10 members of the Peterborough First party on the council.
While not leading the council, the Conservatives currently have the most councillors on the authority. They have 22 councillors.
Labour are the second biggest party on the council at the moment, with 14 councillors (12 are labelled as ‘Labour and Cooperative Party’ and two as ‘Labour’). There are eight Liberal Democrats, two Green Party members, and three independents.
One seat on the Werrington Ward is currently vacant following the resignation of Stephen Lane, who was a member of Peterborough First
When is the deadline to register to vote?
You need to be on the Electoral Register to vote in elections. You can register to vote online or by post via the GOV.UK website. Registering online takes around five minutes and you'll need your National Insurance Number if you have one.
The deadline for registering to vote at these elections is Tuesday 16 April 2024 at midnight.
Voter ID
The Elections Act 2022 requires anyone wishing to cast their vote at a polling station to show photographic identification to receive a ballot paper.
There are a number of forms of photographic identification acceptable to vote, including passports, driving licences, An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram, a Blue Badge and an Older Person's Bus Pass.
You can use expired photo ID documents as acceptable photo ID at the polling station or signing place. This is as long as the photograph is still a good likeness of you.
Photocopies or copies of images on mobile phones or other electronic devices will not be accepted.
If you don’t have any of the above acceptable forms of photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).
A Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) is a free photographic identification document used and issued for the specific purpose to allow an elector to vote in the polling station.
Postal and Proxy voting
Residents can vote by post, or use a proxy to vote.
You can apply for a postal vote online using the postal vote application form on the Electoral Commission website
The deadline for postal vote applications for the 2 May 2024 elections is Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 5pm.
A proxy voter is a person who has been appointed to vote on behalf of another elector. The proxy will normally attend the voter's polling station and be handed the voter's ballot paper.
You can apply for a proxy vote by completing the proxy vote application form on the Electoral Commission website and returning it to the Electoral Services Department at
The Electoral Services DepartmentPeterborough City CouncilTown HallBridge StreetPeterboroughPE1 1GF
Phone: 01733 452249
Email: [email protected]
The deadline for proxy vote applications for the 2 May 2024 elections is Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 5pm
Who will be standing?
The list of candidates standing has not yet been finalised. The end of the candidate nomination period is Friday 5 April 2024, 4pm
If you are interested in becoming a City Councillor, visit the council’s become a councillor webpage.