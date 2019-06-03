Peterborough by-election - national newspaper columnist lends support for SDP candidate at party conference

The SDP held its national conference in Peterborough yesterday (Sunday) ahead of the by-election in the city on Thursday.

Among those attending at the Great Northern Hotel were Suzanne Evans, a former leading member of UKIP, and national newspaper columnist Rod Liddle who used to edit the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

SDP Spring Conference at the Great Northern Hotel. William Clouston (leader), Suzanne Evans, Rod Liddle and Patrick O'Flynn EMN-190206-182834009

Mr Liddle, who is a regular writer for The Sun, Sunday Times and the Spectator, said: “Patrick O’Flynn is the established Brexit campaigner in this contest.

“Thanks to him people can vote for a pro-Brexit party that also wants to invest more in the public services like the NHS, schools and the police.”

Mr O’Flynn is one of 15 candidates contesting the Peterborough seat following the recall of former MP Fiona Onasanya by constituents after she was jailed for lying over a speeding ticket.

SDP Spring Conference at the Great Northern Hotel. Speaker Richard Plackett EMN-190206-182812009

