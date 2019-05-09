Peterborough by-election: Final list of 15 candidates revealed

The confirmed list of candidates for the by-election in Peterborough has been revealed.

The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be removed by her constituents under a Recall Petition. The petition was signed by 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent), passing the 10 per cent threshold needed to trigger a by-election. The deadline for candidates to be submitted has now passed and the final list of 15 has today (Thursday) been revealed by Peterborough City Council.

1. Paul Bristow (Conservative) Paul is is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare. He fought Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland in the 2010 General Election

2. Lisa Forbes (Labour) Former city councillor Lisa supports working people in accessing services at Unite the Union. She came second in Peterborough in the 2015 General Election

3. Beki Sellick (Lib Dem) Beki is an apprentice-trained professional engineer who writes policy for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. She came third in Peterborough at the 2017 General Election

4. John Whitby (UKIP) John unsuccessfully contested the North West Cambridgeshire seat in the 2017 General Election. He was a city councillor until losing his seat last week

