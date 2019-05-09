Peterborough by-election: Final list of 15 candidates revealed
The confirmed list of candidates for the by-election in Peterborough has been revealed.
The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be removed by her constituents under a Recall Petition. The petition was signed by 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent), passing the 10 per cent threshold needed to trigger a by-election. The deadline for candidates to be submitted has now passed and the final list of 15 has today (Thursday) been revealed by Peterborough City Council.
1. Paul Bristow (Conservative)
Paul is is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare. He fought Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland in the 2010 General Election