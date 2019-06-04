Peterborough Brexit Party candidate insists party is ‘inclusive’ ahead of rally with Ann Widdecombe

The Brexit Party candidate at the by-election in Peterborough insists his party is “inclusive” as he prepares to join Ann Widdecombe at a rally this evening (Tuesday).

Mike Greene will join the party’s new MEP at The Cresset, two days after Ms Widdecombe was criticised for comments she made about homosexuality.

Ann Widdecombe speaking at a Brexit Party rally last month at the KingsGate Conference Centre

During an interview on the Ridge on Sunday programme, Ms Widdecombe, who was referencing the scientific progress in gender reassignment, said: “The fact that we now think it is quite impossible for people to switch sexuality doesn’t mean that science may not yet produce an answer at some stage.”

The comments were condemned by many in the LGBT community, but she has been defended by party leader Nigel Farage who told Good Morning Britain today: “These things are matters of conscience, I don’t think they are matters for party leaders to support or condemn.”

He added: “What’s intolerant is when the pack mentality decides that a certain group of people have a view that is not acceptable in the mainstream and they should be hounded out of public office for having a different point of view.”

Asked about Ms Widdecombe’s comments before their rally this evening, Mr Greene insisted being homosexual is not something that needs to be questioned, and that his party welcomes people from all backgrounds.

Mike Greene

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I did not hear the conversation, and what we have seen in recent weeks are many examples of conversations being taken out of context. I don’t feel fully qualified to talk about what was said or not said.

“But the Brexit Party is an inclusive party. We can’t choose who we fall in love with and being gay is not something you need to cure.”

Mr Greene is one of 15 candidates standing in Thursday’s by-election.

The by-election was triggered when voters recalled former MP Fiona Onasanya after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice after lying about speeding points.

A Recall Petition was signed by more than 27 per cent of constituents, far in excess of the 10 per cent needed to oust her from Parliament.