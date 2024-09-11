Panthers fans pledge to try and save Peterborough speedway track after application is rejected

Application had been submitted to have track designated as an ‘asset of community value’

Peterborough Panthers fans have vowed to continue to fight to try and save speedway in the city after an application to try and rescue the track was rejected.

Proposals have been submitted to build a huge new housing and leisure development on the site.

Panthers fans are hoping to keep speedway alive in Peterborough

If ACV status had been granted, it could have helped save the track.

“Insufficient evidence to identify how the Speedway would be supported financially"

But Peterborough City Council rejected the application, with a spokesperson saying: “We can confirm that the application for the Speedway to be listed as an Asset of Community Value was refused by Peterborough City Council. This is due to the limiting information that was supplied with the application and insufficient evidence to identify how the Speedway would be supported financially moving forward.”

In a letter, the council added: “After considerable deliberation, we concluded that the evidence provided did not demonstrate that it is reasonable to believe the use could be reinstated within the next five years. This was a key factor in our decision-making process.”

Now a consortium set up to try and save the club have reacted to the news.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Peterborough Speedway Consortium was disappointed to learn that the Speedway Track and associated buildings were unsuccessful in obtaining an Asset of Community Value (ACV) nomination from Peterborough City Council following the Orton Waterville Parish Council’s recent application.

“We were surprised that the decision was made on the basis that the use could not be reinstated within 5 years.

“The possibility of a further application and the evidence required for it is being considered.

“The Consortium has also learnt that the Peterborough City Council Planning Committee may consider the applications for development of the East of England Showground on 15 October 2024.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that the Planning Committee applies the relevant local and national policies for the protection of sporting facilities to ensure that a Speedway track in Peterborough is preserved.

“Campaign supporters and the wider public should use this opportunity to work with the Consortium to demonstrate their opposition to the plans to kill off a much-loved sport in Peterborough.”

Consultation on plans now open

Plans to create the 1,500 home and a £50 million leisure village development on the 165 acre site Showground have been submitted by AEPG, on behalf of land owners, the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), who say they no longer need the site.

Demolition work has already started on the grandstand and track.

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “We received formal notification, together with a detailed rationale relating to the decision made by Peterborough City Council, on Friday, 30 August.

“We understand this was originally due to be decided on 21 July 2024, however, to ensure Peterborough City Council Property Department and Officers had a thorough and robust evaluation they undertook external independent legal advice which delayed the process until the final outcome was concluded on 30 August.

“Our understanding from the report we received is that the decision is based on a number of legal criteria that need to be met for an Asset of Community Value to be listed, in particular (but not exclusively) whether speedway is likely to return to the venue within 5 years. After taking full consideration of all submissions, the independent legal review concluded that that this was not likely, culminating in the rejection of the Asset of Community Value nomination.”

What is included in plans?

AEPG has submitted two outline planning applications. One is for 650 homes already allocated for part of the site by the council in its Local Plan.

he other is for 850 homes plus the development's central feature - 50 acres devoted to active family entertainment, sport and leisure, called Cultura Place.

Designed by leisure attractions specialist Greenspan, the creator of Volcano Falls in Milton Keynes, the Showground’s leisure village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel – a mix of tennis and squash – a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more.

The 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities from axe throwing to interactive darts, table tennis, a bowling alley, a 12 hole adventure golf and high ropes area, pool and football tables, a trampoline zone and climbing walls.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.

A council meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15 to discuss the plans.

The development of the Showground is expected to cost £675 million and it should create 523 jobs during construction and 969 jobs on site and in the wider area after completion.

It has been claimed that the value to the city is put at £1.06 million per week in terms of goods and services provided.