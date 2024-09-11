WATCH: East of England Showground plans explained - as consultation on development is launched
Planning meeting to take place next month
One of the biggest proposed new developments in Peterborough is taking another step forward this month, as a consultation into the plans has been launched.
The proposals to turn the East of England Showground into a new housing and leisure complex are likely to be discussed at a council meeting next month.
Here, the PT explains what is in the plans – and all the key dates.