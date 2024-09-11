WATCH: East of England Showground plans explained - as consultation on development is launched

Planning meeting to take place next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest proposed new developments in Peterborough is taking another step forward this month, as a consultation into the plans has been launched.

The proposals to turn the East of England Showground into a new housing and leisure complex are likely to be discussed at a council meeting next month.

Here, the PT explains what is in the plans – and all the key dates.