Plans to be considered by councillors on October 15

Protesters opposed to multi-million pound plans for a homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground have been given another 30 days to voice their objections.

The re-consultation has been prompted by a number of changes to documents that make up an Environmental Statement that accompany the two outline planning applications for the construction of 1,500 homes and a £50 million leisure village on the 165 acre site Showground.

The renewed consultation will pave the way for a crucial meeting on October 15 of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee when councillors will decide whether to give the green light to the development plans that were first unveiled three years ago.

This image shows the proposed layout for the development of the East of England Showground with, inset, top, Cllr Julie Stevenson, and inset, below, Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG.

The plans have been drawn up by the Showground promoters the AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) which has been appointed by the land owners, the East of England Agricultural Society, to secure a new use for the site, which the society says it no longer needs.

An AEPG spokesperson said: “To clarify, we have made minor amendments to the visual presentation of the parameter plans following discussion with the case officer.

"There is no change to the content or original purpose of the parameter plans.

This image shows the proposed layout for the East of England development.

“We have revised the composition of descriptions, presentation material, and organisation of contents within the Environmental Statement based on previously submitted information and updated technical surveys, in accordance with discussions with the case officer and the Peterborough City Council external advisors.”

The parameter plans set out the guiding principles for how a development must be designed and built.

They also provide guidance about how the land can be used for areas of built development; how access and movement to the development site is provided and where areas for landscape and green infrastructure will be provided.

The spokesperson also said that AEPG would be submitting about 50 letters from businesses, charitable, and community organisations following extensive consultation.

"These letters are from major stakeholders who represent vast numbers of the Peterborough community and wholeheartedly endorse the overall vision of the development and the benefits it will deliver across the city.

"The AEPG team has been overwhelmed by the strength of the support that is evidenced by the quality of these letters demonstrating how much the development means to so many people in Peterborough.”

Doubts raised over whether new deadline can be met.

Ward Councillor Julie Stevenson said: “It's a very short deadline, 30 days of public consultation and then just two weeks for the council officers to prepare a report to go to planning committee on October 15.

"Whether these deadlines can be met when the two applications are so complex remains to be seen.

“So far, a number of residents have been in touch with me asking for help in understanding some of the language used in the documents.

"Unfortunately, planning world language can be pretty impenetrable and the lay person (and most of the people affected by these plans are lay people when it comes to planning) really do need more from the council and the applicant by way of explanation and illumination.

She added: “This development will affect the lives of very many people who have helped to build communities here and this rushing-through of plans at a time of year when many people are still away feels cynical.”

What does the development look like?

AEPG has submitted two outline planning applications. One is for 650 homes already allocated for part of the site by the council in its Local Plan.

The other is for 850 homes plus the development's central feature - 50 acres devoted to active family entertainment, sport and leisure, called Cultura Place.

Designed by leisure attractions specialist Greenspan, the creator of Volcano Falls in Milton Keynes, the Showground’s leisure village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel – a mix of tennis and squash – a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more.

The 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities from axe throwing to interactive darts, table tennis, a bowling alley, a 12 hole adventure golf and high ropes area, pool and football tables, a trampoline zone and climbing walls.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.

The 1,500 residential homes will be ecologically sound and in green space maintained to an ‘exceptional’ standard.

What has prompted objections so far?

Many of the scores of objections to the development of the Showground have come from supporters of the speedway champion team Peterborough Panthers.

The club has raced on a track at the Showground for 50 plus years.

But the plans to develop the site have seen the removal of the track.

The venue was also the chosen place for many much-loved public events from Truckfest to the National Motorhome and Campervan Show.

However, Ashby Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG has previously warned: “Even if we don’t get planning permission, there is no way speedway will return to the Showground.

"Holding it here was costing the society £70,000 a year. It was making a loss. Its home was never here – the club was only on a monthly renewable tenancy.”

What are the economic benefits?

The development of the Showground is expected to cost £675 million and it should create 523 jobs during construction and 969 jobs on site and in the wider area after completion.

The value to the city is put at £1.06 million per week in terms of goods and services provided.