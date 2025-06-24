Number of barber shops in Peterborough ‘beggars belief’ says councillor

A Peterborough councillor has raised concerns about the number of barber shops in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a full council meeting on June 18, Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Steve Allen asked the council if it could provide assurance and “allay fears of many residents” that the “proliferation” of barber shops and vape shops in the city were being monitored.

Cllr Allen asked for a list of how many barber shops had opened in Peterborough in the past year and said the amount of these shops “beggars belief”.

“I just don’t see where the business comes from,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of barber shops in Peterborough has been raised by a city councillor

Cabinet member for housing and communities Cllr Alison Jones said she did not have the figures on barber shop openings to hand, but would find the information for him.

Cllr Allen confirmed on Tuesday, June 24 that he was still waiting for the report and would share the information once received.

He said: “I think the public do have an interest in how these barber shops have proliferated to such a degree and I think a lot of people are concerned about the nature of the fit.”

Cllr Allen also asked Cllr Jones about how vape shops are monitored following the UK’s single-use vape ban in June, meaning it is illegal for businesses to sell, supply, or offer to supply single-use vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones said: “We have increased our inspections of business premises to ensure they are operating in accordance with the legislative changes.

“These teams are adequately staffed to carry out these functions. We are working in partnership with Public Health, police, HMRC and DWP to target premises that intelligence suggests are selling vapes, illicit tobacco and contaminated alcohol.

“And to address trading without the relevant licences or permits. This includes a focus on barber shops to ensure they are acting in accordance with business regulations.”

Cllr Jones also noted the council was developing a new process which would allow the authority to issue fixed penalties of £200 to deal with the illegal sale of disposable vapes.