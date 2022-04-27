North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has been included on a list of 287 MPs sanctioned by Russia.
The sanctions mean Mr Vara will no longer be able to visit Russia, after The Kremlin accused MPs on the list of fueling ‘“unwarranted Russophobic hysteria” in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Vara said: “"I wasn't planning a visit to Russia but being put on their banned list will not deter me from speaking out against Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and its barbaric war crimes. The UK will continue to lead the way in its support for Ukraine, both with military equipment and humanitarian aid."
Conservative Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is not included on the list.
Speaking in the House of Commons after the sanctions were announced, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the MPs on the list should treat it as a ‘badge of honour.’