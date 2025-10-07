New residents action group seeks assurances about plans for former farmland near their homes in Peterborough

Members of a newly formed residents action group in Peterborough are seeking assurances about plans for former farmland near their homes.

The members of WORA, the West Orton Residents' Association that covers Orton Northgate, Orton Southgate and Orton Wistow, are anxious about Nene Park Trust’s plans to turn an area of land near their homes into a campsite, educational facility and dog walking area..

The trust submitted an application for a change of use of the Grade II listed Grange Farm from riding school to a two acre enclosed dog field, education and camping for schools and groups at the beginning of the year but a decision is still awaited.

Steve Swan, chairman of the association, said: “We are concerned about the impact of these plans on the householders living close to the site.

The entrance to the former Lynch Farm Riding Scholl in Peterborough

"But we have not heard much since the plans were submitted to the council .

"It seems they are still plodding on and waiting for additional information.”

The residents’ main concerns surround possible noise and disturbance and whether measures will be taken to fully oversee the new uses, particularly the camp site, to ensure there are no disturbances to householders.

Mr Sawn said: “Nene Park Trust was established to look after the environment but these proposals don't currently address the nuisance that will be caused to wildlife, trees and local residents."

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “We are still working with the planning department on our application but we really hope to be able to have the dog walking field open in the coming months.

"Development of the later phases have been delayed due to the longer period that phase one has been in planning, and we hope to make further progress on these soon.”