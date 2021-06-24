More details on Peterborough Embankment masterplan revealed

As previously revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph, the end of July has been earmarked for the project to begin with consultants currently being appointed.

Now, Peterborough City Council has revealed more information on the masterplan which will be developed using funding from the Government’s Towns Fund and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - the county’s mayoral body.

Once complete, it will guide and inform development, allowing for a comprehensive look at aspirations and proposals for the area rather than reacting to requests on an individual basis as the city expands.

The Towns Fund includes plans for a bridge over the River Nene linking Peterborough's new university to the Fletton Quays development

The work will take up to six months to complete and will involve wide-ranging engagement with residents and other stakeholders such as ARU Peterborough, Peterborough United Football Club and other organisations, including statutory bodies, the council said.

Once completed, the masterplan and its findings will be made public.

Its development will please campaigners who have complained that the green space is being parcelled off for separate projects without a long-term vision.

Currently, the land has been earmarked for Peterborough’s new university - ARU Peterborough - as well as a proposed new stadium for Peterborough United.

The Towns Fund is a government scheme which will bring £25 million into the city, with some of the money apportioned for a bridge over the River Nene linking the university to the Fletton Quays development on the South Bank.

The council said: “The aim of the Embankment Masterplan is to explore options for enhancing this green space as a safe, sustainable, usable and accessible asset for the city. It will also look at how best to improve connectivity to the River Nene, city centre, Fletton Quays, Anglia Ruskins University (ARU) Peterborough site, Middleholme, other areas of green space and enhanced provision for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Matthew Bradbury, private sector chair of the Peterborough Towns Board, said: “The main emphasis of the masterplan will be on retaining and improving green space, while boosting green connectivity, footfall, an improved image of the city and increased health, leisure, culture and arts opportunities.”

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The masterplan will be led by independent consultants and will look at all options for this area, including the potential of relocating the Peterborough United ground onto part of this land.

“We support the club’s venture to find a new site in the city, but crucially no decisions have been made yet and it’s important that this process is independent, transparent and involving all key stakeholders. This is why I’ve requested that a copy of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been published for all to see.”

The council signed the MoU with Posh in February 2020 which gave an agreement that it would assist the club in finding a new location in the city.

The authority commented: “Although the club’s preference continues to be the Embankment, the MoU did not give any commitment on the new location and was non-legally binding.”