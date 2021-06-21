Development of Peterborough Embankment masterplan set to begin

Peterborough City Council has earmarked the end of July for the project to begin, with a spokesperson stating that there will be “early engagement as well as further opportunities for engagement and consultation as the project develops”.

Minutes of a recent Peterborough Towns Fund Board meeting stated that consultants to put together the masterplan are currently being appointed, with the project expected to last between six and nine months.

Schemes for the Embankment which are due to be progressed

The development of the masterplan will please campaigners who have complained that the green space is being parcelled off for separate projects without a long-term vision.

Currently, the land has been earmarked for Peterborough’s new university - ARU Peterborough - as well as a proposed new stadium for Peterborough United.

The Towns Fund is a government scheme which will bring £25 million into the city, with some of the money apportioned for a bridge over the River Nene linking the university to the Fletton Quays development on the South Bank.

One of the groups which has long called for an Embankment Masterplan is Peterborough Civic Society.

Chairman David Turnock said: “Peterborough Civic Society welcomes commencement of work on the masterplan for the Embankment - it is something we have been calling for for a long time.

“We would like to see the consultant team appointed to carry out this work gain the views and thoughts of as many Peterborough residents as possible so that everyone in the city can share the vision as to how the area can be improved.

“This does not necessarily mean that a lot of building schemes have to take place - it could be quite the reverse that we have an Embankment that is a more attractive green heart to our city centre and looks to improvements along the river frontage to make this a far more desirable location to spend time.

“So the civic society vision encompasses a new footbridge over the river (this will be a great place to stand and watch the boats go by on a weekend afternoon).

“There could be small kiosks/cafés along the riverside which will make this a great place to meet family and friends. As in days gone by there could be the hire of rowing boats for ‘messing about on the river’. This would make better use of our river frontage as other towns and cities already do.

“We also need to make sure that events such as the beer festival and fairs are well catered for in the future.

“And all of this from a beautiful area of green space from where you can get stunning views of our cathedral - what could be better?!